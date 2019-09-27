For nearly 70 years, Clover Woods Camp and Retreat Center has been home to many laughs, hot dogs, and memories.

The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced it was putting the 1,011 acre camp site near Madrid up for sale due to a drastic decrease in campers over the past five years, said Executive Director for Iowa 4-H, Emily Saveraid.

“This is definitely bittersweet,” Saveraid said. “We know that there are many people who attended in the past and made life long friends, or even met a spouse, so there is an element of sadness that is happening, but ultimately we know it’s the right decision for our organization and the 4-H program.”

The camp, located about 11 miles northwest of Madrid, was once full of campers, some of whom made it a tradition to return each and every year, but the people that returned began to decline about 20 years ago, Saveraid said.

Over the past three years the 4-H program began extensively looking at the camp’s usage by its 100,000 members, Saveraid said.

What it found was less than 1 percent of its members across Iowa were using the campsite each year. That statistic encouraged the organization to put the site up for sale, even though discussions about selling the property had been talked about for quite a few years.

The 4-H program has spent about $1 million over the last five years to maintain the facility and for capital projects, and officials decided the money could be put to better use.

When the sale of Clover Woods is complete. the money 4-H receives will go toward new programs such as robotics, curriculum and various other things that will continue to improve the organization as a whole.

Clover Wood is being sold in a bidding process through People’s Company, and bids can be made online at PeoplesCompany.com. The bidding process will go through Oct. 23.

The foundation originally purchased the campsite, which, at the time was only 50 acres of fairground land in the late 1940s. However, over the next seven decades, the foundation expanded the site and facilities in an effort to offer more to campers.

The end result was 1,011 acres that consisted of five separate villages that all contained a main lodge and sleeping quarters. There are dining halls, swimming pools, a climbing wall and even the opportunity for zip lining.

“We’re excited to honor the legacy of the facility, and kind of look at it as a new chapter for our organization,” Saveraid said.