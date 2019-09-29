CHI Health St. Elizabeth of Lincoln is planning a number of events in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s a PINK OUT at the Pius vs Southeast football game on Oct. 11th.

Wear your pink and let’s increase breast awareness! CHI Health St. Elizabeth will be giving out pink bracelets and information on mammograms and spreading the word for the upcoming Mammogram 101 event on October 18th at St. Elizabeth. There will be a breast cancer survivor from each school saying a few words at halftime and Dr. Yiee, radiation oncologist, will talk about St. Elizabeth’s mission. We will be passing the pink buckets for donations to help women and men affected by breast cancer.



Pink Out at the Husker Volleyball game on October 16th.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth will have 50 free tickets to give away along with a free T-shirt for breast cancer survivors. First come first serve! Contact Karen at 219-7433 or kpribnow@stez.org for tickets.

St Elizabeth will be giving out “in honor of” or “in memory of” signs that attendees can fill out and will be recognized at half time.



Mammogram 101

Friday Afternoon Club (FAC) Mammogram 101 will be held at St Elizabeth on October 18th at 5pm in the Rose/Franciscan room (lower level).

This event is open to ALL WOMEN. Dr. Kim Coleman, Radiologist will give a presentation on screening guidelines, mammogram myths and answer questions. Tours will be given of our mammography department. Grab your sisters, girlfriends, coworkers and attend to increase your breast knowledge! It’s something every woman needs to know! Snacks and mock pink-tini’s will be served.