ADEL - ZION Recovery Services, who manages Southwest lowa Mental Health Center based in Atlantic, Iowa, is pleased to announce expansion of its behavioral health services. Last week Genesis Development announced its intention to transition the provision of all behavioral health activities to a partner organization. The Zion Board of Directors, alongside the Southwest lowa Mental Health Center, approved expansion, citing this move aligns with organizational long-term goals and mission. Services which will be moving under the ZION Recovery Services umbrella include: mental health outpatient therapy/medication management in Adel, Perry and Exira along with the Hope Wellness Center, which provides medication management, transitional housing, crisis stabilization and mobile crisis response in Audubon, Guthrie and Dallas Counties.

The ZION Recovery Services transition team is working closely with the Heart of lowa Community Services mental health region administrator, Genesis Development leadership team, and the Department of Human Services Mental Health and Disabilities administrators to ensure a seamless and timely transition. Throughout this transition, announcements will be made regarding updated contact information, locations, scheduling of appointments and mental health crisis support.

ZION Recovery Services has been providing an array of substance use disorder treatment options since 1973 in Southwest lowa. In 2014, programming expanded to include substance abuse prevention services. In July 2017, ZION Recovery Services integrated mental health services in order to better address co-occurring substance use disorders and mental health issues through taking on management of the Southwest lowa Mental Health Center.

Taking on the behavioral health services formally provided by Genesis Development aligns with ZION Recovery Services mission, which is “To strengthen overall wellness through behavioral health intervention, education and support.”

To learn more, visit zionrecovery.org.