Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 28th as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Nebraska. The proclamation recognizes the contributions Nebraska’s hunters and anglers make to the state’s economy and conservation funding. National Hunting and Fishing Day is celebrated the fourth Saturday of every September. The day was established in 1972 to recognize the important contributions the nation’s hunters and anglers make to conservation and our national economy. Resident and nonresident hunters and anglers spend about $1 billion a year in Nebraska. The industry creates about 12,000 jobs for the state.

A copy of the proclamation can be found by clicking here. Interested Nebraskans can learn more about hunting and fishing opportunities at OutdoorNebraska.gov.