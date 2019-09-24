Volunteers are still needed to assist with the upcoming Library Innovation Studios Makerspace at the Morton-James Public Library.

The Makerspace in the Kimmel Gallery will house a 3-D printer, a heat press, an Arduino kit, a laser cutter, a Lego Mindstorm kit, a Makey Makey kit, a vinyl cutter, a soldering kit, a button maker, an embroidery/ sewing machine, a laminator kit, and an audio/music kit for five months.

Training sessions have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, from 1 to 5 p.m., or from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Training sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Oct. 24, will run from 9 a.m. to noon, from 1 to 5 p.m., and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Call 402-873-5609 or email mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com to register for a training session. Registration deadline is Oct. 1.