In the wake of allegations that University of Iowa band members were verbally and physically mistreated after the conclusion of the Sept. 14 Iowa State-Iowa football game, ISU officials on Tuesday urged individuals involved in those incidents to come forward so that both universities can conduct formal investigations.

One day after Iowa president Bruce Harreld questioned whether the annual Cy-Hawk game should continue if there wasn't increased safety measures for members of the University, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen, Athletic Director Jamie Pollard and ISU Police Chief Mike Newton held a press conference detailing potential next steps to ensure the series between the two schools continues.

“We can't let the actions of a few individuals bring an end to something that is so positive for our state,” Wintersteen said. “We can't and we haven't ignored the actions that were reported after the game.”

Newton said that without individuals involved in alleged incidents filing a criminal report, no formal investigation can be conducted - and that media reports and social media posts of alleged incidents are insufficient to start an investigation.

“One thing that I want to stress, is that we in law enforcement find it difficult to actually launch an investigation, when there's no complainants that come forward,” Newton said. “We can't investigate from media reports. We can't investigate from social media reports.”

ISU officials are aware of five alleged incidents that involve the University of Iowa band, but said none of them mention instances of sexual assault or misconduct.

Pollard said the ISU has investigated the matters to “the best of their ability,” and vehemently denied reports that “something really bad happened”, and that those rumors are creating misinformation.

“The statement that something really bad happened in Ames, has created another narrative that there's something else out there that wasn't part of those five allegations,” Pollard said during Tuesday's news conference.

According to Pollard, these are the details of the alleged incidents, in conjunction with interviews with other law enforcement at the game.

One incident involved a beer can being thrown at an empty Iowa football team's bus, following the game, resulting in a cracked windshield. An Iowa band member suffered broken ribs while carrying a ladder, allegedly caused by jostling from the exiting crowd. An Iowa teaching assistant for the marching band was struck by a liquid from a beer can. The Hawkeye band director and the ISU Director of Facilities had a verbal altercation on the field, as the Iowa band was beginning to exit the field. Following the game, a member of the Iowa band tried to enter the Bergstrom Field Complex through the Iowa State football team's locker room entrance and was denied entrance by ISU security.

Pollard said that ISU officials were able to unable to corroborate the incidents, and noted that the Hawkeye Marching Band took the wrong exit out of Jack Trice Stadium, instead it merged into a more crowded exit where altercations may have happened.

Pollard said he believes there is validity to the allegations–rudeness, profanity, and having items thrown at them–because the schools' ongoing rivalry has affected ISU students and band members in past years when ISU has been on the road.

“I know it has happened to our band multiple times in Iowa City and that's flat out embarrassing,” Pollard said. “It's shameful, its inexcusable, and we all have to do better.”

Administrators said the actions are not condoned by either university. Wintersteen said poor behavior from ISU fans is a rarity, however, the school plans to work with Iowa officials to move forward.

“We have great fans that come to Jack Trice,” Wintersteen said. “I would say that 98 percent of our fans are behaving and doing what we would expect them to do, and it's a few of our fans that have decided to behave inappropriately.”

Doing better, according to Pollard, starts with fans policing fans, Iowa included.

“This has got to be a collective approach to not let that type of behavior happen,” Pollard said.

Citing major financial and residential benefits to both ISU and the city of Ames, Pollard said the continuation of the Cy-Hawk series is a must.

“It's critical that we do everything possible to able to maintain this series,” Pollard said.

All three officials said that both schools will work toward a resolution, and anticipate a continuation of the CyHawk series.