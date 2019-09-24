The Otoe County Board of Commissioners received an update on the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court during the board's Sept. 24 meeting.

Amanda Van Asperen, southeast Nebraska drug court coordinator, told the board drug court will begin Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Nemaha County Courthouse in Auburn.

Van Asperen said participants in drug court must apply to be part of the program, which is designed for offenders for whom traditional probation is unlikely to be successful.

She said that drug court partipicants are required to appear in court weekly for the first six months of their program to learn accountability, and they have frequent face-to-face contact with members of the drug court team, as well as participating in a treatment program. The drug court program takes 18 to 30 months to complete, she said.

A similar program that began in 2007 in some western Nebraska counties has had an 89 percent success rate of not re-offending within 5 years of completing the drug court program, she said.

The board also heard a report from Ashley Griess, the new chief probation officer for District 1, on probation programs in the county.

Griess said the District 1 probation department employs 42 people, including 6 in Otoe County.

Ten counties are part of District 1, which served 1,790 clients in 2018.

Services provided by the probation department include in- and out-patient treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues, electronic monitoring, and evaluations.

The services are provided at no cost to clients to ensure their success during probation.

Nebraska City has one of the two reporting centers in the district, said Griess.

Programs offered there include relapse prevention, a crime empathy group, trauma groups, dialectical behavior therapy, and a Real Colors class to help clients identify their personality type.

Griess said adult Otoe County probation clients have an 86 percent success rate of not re-offending within 3 years of program completion.

Juvenile clients in the county have a 70 percent success rate of not re-offending within 1 year of program completion, she added.

During the meeting, board members approved a $10 fingerprinting administration fee recommended by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the public who require fingerprints will be charged $10 for the first fingerprint card, and $5 for any additional cards.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8.



