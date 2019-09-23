The Burlington City Council will hold an open forum about the violence in the community at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the LOFT.

The forum will include several different community leaders including members of the city council, representatives from the Burlington School District and members from the Chamber of Commerce.

"We don't have all the answers, maybe people have ideas we haven't thought of," explained Mayor Shane McCampbell.

McCampbell said the city cannot implement ideas that they have not heard about. He also said the city wants to address the questions from the public. McCampbell said he would encourage all citizens to attend the meeting.

During this past summer, there were 12 shootings in just three months. Two of these shootings ended in the deaths of two young men.

The LOFT is at 416 Jefferson St. in Burlington. Members of the Public are encouraged to attend the meeting.