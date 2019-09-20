Submitted to The Chief

Friday

Sep 20, 2019 at 9:55 AM Sep 20, 2019 at 9:58 AM


Congratulations to the Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association All-Iowa honorees!Macie MosherClaire SouthwardAubree TaslerKaylynn Bousman


Perry High School Dance is under the direction of Faye Southward, Lyndsey Buhrman and Rachel Rothmeyer.