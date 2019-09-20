Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District will celebrate Homecoming 2019 with a “Lights, Camera Action!” theme from Sept. 22-28.

Homecoming games will be played at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at Grimes Sports Complex.

Dress-up days include:Monday, Sept. 23: “Marvel Monday” (Marvel movies inspired)Tuesday, Sept. 24: “Bedtime Stories” (Adam Sandler movie inspiring PJ day)Wednesday, Sept. 25: “Powder Puff/Class Shirt Day”Thursday, Sept. 26: “Dodgeball” (Any athletic or sports related gear, including wristbands, headbands)Friday, Sept. 27: “Friday Night Lights” (Red/white pride, DC-G gear, football gear)

Iron Man Volleyball will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Meadows Gym. The Powder Puff Game will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The homecoming parade will start at 6:15 p.m. in Dallas Center. Coronation will be held following the parade at 6:45 p.m.

A HS/Meadows Pep Rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the stadium.

Mustang Friends, Family and Alumni Fun and Games will be held before the football games between the high school and stadium on Sept. 27. The ninth grade game will start at 4:45 p.m. DC-G will take on Perry during the varsity game at 7 p.m. The homecoming court will be recognized before the game.

The homecoming dance will be held from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 in the high school gym/commons.