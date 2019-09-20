Peru State College and its president, Dr. Dan Hanson, cordially invite all area residents to the College campus for this year’s annual homecoming celebration, titled “Peru and Beyond,” on Sept. 27 and 28.



Hanson states, “All of our friends and neighbors are invited to campus to enjoy Homecoming. As we celebrate the College, you will meet the students, alumni and employees that make such an impact on our region. We will also get to thank you for your continued support of Peru State.”



A schedule of activities:



Friday, Sep. 27



3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Alumni Reunion Registration – Library



3 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Group guided tours of campus for alumni and friends of the College – departing from Library



4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Dr. Tom Ediger Celebration – Jindra Fine Arts Center



4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Reception for Alumni Reunion attendees – President’s House



6 p.m. – All-College Dinner with Special Reunion Recognition – Student Center



8 p.m. – Movie coordinated by Campus Activities Board (CAB) – Oak Bowl



Saturday, Sep. 28



8 a.m. – Peru Proud River Run – Departing Downtown Peru



8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Alumni Reunion Registration – Library



8:30 a.m. – Parade Line-Up



10 a.m. – Homecoming Parade – Downtown Peru



Free and open to the public. Registration to be in the parade is available at www.peru.edu/homecoming.

10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Tailgate and Carnival – Campus Quad



Free and open to the public

The Peru State Jazz Band will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Attendees can anticipate a great deal of other activities for the young and old alike.

Tours of the Performing Arts Center and Residence Halls available

In the event of inclement weather, the tailgate will be held in the Al Wheeler Activity Center

1 p.m. – 1867 Society Reception – Administration Building, 3rd floor



2 p.m. – Football Game – The Oak Bowl



Halftime – Cheerleading performance and Coronation of Homecoming King and Queen – The Oak Bowl