The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 150-year history will be on display as part of Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival Sept. 20-22.

The traveling exhibit features key moments in the university’s history — from influential alumni, legendary athletic programs and cultural contributions to agricultural, technological and science innovation and environmental stewardship. Eight panels feature 21 stories, plus photos and captions, that show the impact the university has had and continues to have on Nebraska and its people.

The panels include:

The story of Dr. Gladys Dick, a Husker alumna who along with her husband, George, created an antitoxin and vaccine for scarlet fever, earning a Nobel Prize nomination in 1925. The story illustrates the university’s rich history in virology research.

A “By the Numbers” feature showing the university’s impact. For example, the Raikes School of Computer Science and Management has empowered students to develop 172 real-world software solutions for 70 Nebraska-based organizations since 2001.

Nebraska City is the exhibit’s 13th stop outside Lincoln on a yearlong tour throughout Nebraska, engaging all corners of the state to celebrate the university’s land-grant legacy. Previous stops include O’Neill, South Sioux City, McCook, Scottsbluff, Gering, Ashland, North Platte, Seward, Kearney, Hastings, Columbus and Grand Island.

The exhibit will be on display to the general public at the Kimmel Education and Research Center, located at Kimmel Orchard, 5995 G Road. It can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22. .

For more information on the university’s sesquicentennial celebration, visit https://n150.unl.edu.