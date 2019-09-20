Erin Slater (37), a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC), was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on September 18, 2019 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417).



She has been employed by NDCS since March 2019. Slater resigned her position at NDCS and was booked into the Lancaster County Jail.



“It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate,” said Director Scott Frakes. “We will not tolerate this behavior and staff members risk their future employment when they do.”



Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.





