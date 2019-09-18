The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 162 Mohawk, from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Potential donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



