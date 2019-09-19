The Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s FY2019-2020 budget at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The $23.8 million budget will require $8 million personal and real estate property tax funding, said Otoe County Clerk Jennifer Bassinger.

This is up slightly from last year’s budget of $22.3 million with $7.1 million funding from personal and real estate property tax funding.

About $16.3 million in FY2019-2020 budget funds will come from other revenue sources, said Bassinger.

During the meeting, commissioners heard a report from Paul Moyer of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture on the county’s noxious weed program.

Moyer said Otoe County's score of 3,313 of a possible 3,400 is above the state average of 3,117. Three counties in Nebraska achieved perfect scores in 2018.

Moyer said in the past 30 years, Nebraska has seen a reduction in the acres of noxious weeds, despite the fact that nine weeds have been added to the state’s noxious weed list, and county weed superintendents have an additional 120 weeds on a statewide watch list.

The next regular board meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.