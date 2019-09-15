Just when you feel like you’re ready for anything, something comes out of nowhere and throws your whole world off. That’s why September is Preparedness Month and it’s a reminder to be prepared for the unexpected.

During Preparedness Month, Lance Kookier, Emergency Management Coordinator is urging Boone County residents to take simple steps to ensure they and their families are prepared.

“We all have a role to play in the preparedness of ourselves, our families, our communities, and our state,” said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn. “While we can’t control the weather and its impacts, we can plan ahead so we know how to survive when emergencies and disasters occur.”

Thomas Craighton, president of IEMA and Hardin County Emergency Management Director, said that while local emergency managers help to ensure responders in each county are ready for emergencies and disasters, citizens have a role to play, too. “Disasters begin and end in our neighborhoods and home towns,” said Craighton. “It’s important that citizens take responsibility for their own preparedness.”

• • •

Questions to ask and steps to take

1: Make an emergency plan. 2: What is your early warning system?

3: What types of security do you have at home or at work for any type of intruder? You are encouraged to talk with everyone about what to do.

4: What are your escape routes? Shelter areas?

5: Where are your reunification locations in case communication systems/cell phones don’t work or are overloaded?

6: Build an emergency kit

7: Be aware of hazards in your area.