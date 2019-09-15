On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Runza of Nebraska City will conduct the 2nd annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser.

Ten percent of sales from all locations all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity related efforts in each Runza community.

In Runza territory, 1 in 6 children may not know when or where their next meal will come from.

“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school & other social situations and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” stated Becky Perrett, Director of Marketing for Runza National.

“As a company in the restaurant industry, we are very aware of the importance of food and basic nutrition in everyone’s lives.”

Proceeds from the Nebraska City store will go to help the Food Bank for the Heartland Backpack Food Program.

