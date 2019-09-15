Registration for the AppleJack 5K Fun Run in Nebraska City continues. The run takes places during Nebraska City’s annual AppleJack Festival, which will be September 20-22, 2019.



The Fun Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, with final registration and packet pick-up starting at 7 a.m. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. The route circles through Steinhart Park, around and through Arbor Lodge, and back to Steinhart Park, utilizing Nebraska City’s walking trails and Steinhart Park’s pedestrian bridge. Following the completion of the 5K, there will be a one mile event for kids within Steinhart Park.



Online registration for the AppleJack Fun Run can be accessed at https://www.runrace.net/findarace.php?id=19264NE.



Nebraska City’s Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi organizes and sponsors the AppleJack Fun Run, using it as their main fundraiser for the year. The sorority gives the money back to Nebraska City; in recent years, they have helped fund the One School, One Book literacy push, purchased a new lighted holiday banner to hang above 4th Corso on the west end of town, and have provided hundreds of dollars in scholarship money to graduating seniors.



