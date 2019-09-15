Dinty Moore’s of downtown Nebraska City is offering a chance to have fun while helping raise funds for the Nebraska City High High School team. The restaurant, located at 108 S 8th St., will be hosting a corn hole tournament on Sunday Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., as part of the festivities associated with the AppleJack Festival. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Pioneers. Teams are encouraged to register the week leading up to the tournament at Dinty Moore’s.

In addition to the tournament, the restaurant will feature its famous shredded beef sandwiches all weekend, while supplies last, and will show the Husker football game on the screens for the fans. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday.