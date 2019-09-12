• Benjamin Danielson and Sanora Nelson, both Colo-NESCO High School students, have been selected to serve on the Statewide Youth Broadband Advisory Council (SYBAC). The council has been established by the Iowa Communications Network (ICN) specifically to engage students on a variety of broadband related topics. Throughout the school year, the students will meet with ICN Leadership to discuss the importance of true high-speed broadband.

• Madison Merfeld of Nevada was one of three University of Iowa undergraduates to receive 2019 Iowa Neuroscience Institute (INI) Summer Scholar Award.

The INI Summer Scholar Program supports University of Iowa undergraduates planning to pursue research during the summer in the lab of an INI faculty member. As INI Summer Scholars, the students received a stipend of $5,000 and had the opportunity to attend a summer undergraduate seminar series and a variety of informal events.

Merfeld, a third-year student, who plans to pursue a Ph.D. in neuroscience, worked in the lab of John Wemmie, professor and Roy J. Carver Chair of Psychiatry and Neurosciences, and associate director of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute. Her project was titled “Novel mechanisms of alcohol-evoked intoxication.” Wemmie says Merfeld is, “hardworking, reliable and proficient. Her keen observations and thoughtfulness will be crucial for success in a scientific career.”

• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester president’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from Nevada include: Kaylee Kruschwitz, liberal arts; Joshua Nichols, robotics & control systems; Brittney Smith, Liberal Arts and Rebecca Smith, pre-nursing.

• DMACC recently released the names of students eligible for the summer semester dean’s list. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from your area include: Abigail Arthur, liberal arts; Hannah Casey, liberal arts; Amy Coppock, pre-nursing; Sophie Howe, liberal arts and Madalyn Nelson, liberal arts, McCallsburg.

• Nathaniel Reynolds, Nevada, graduated from the summer semester from DMACC in liberal arts.