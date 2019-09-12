Nevada Kiwanis

Thirty members were present Sept. 3.

Bob Mittman will have it the invocation next week. The following week will be Ann Malven. Judy Chance and Jan Kitchen will be greeters next week. The following week will be Kim and Jake.

Dario’s name was drawn and he had the answer. Next week is $5.

Fact of the Week: United Health Group is the largest company in Iowa.

The pancake breakfast will take place on Saturday.

Justin presented his own program on his life and the progression of his business. He also donated door prizes and gave the club $100.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!