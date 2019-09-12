Indian Creek Assisted Living put on its Show n’ Shine Car Show this past Saturday morning in Nevada. The event was co-hosted by Klassy Kruisers Car Club and offered a light lunch for those who attended. Photos Contributed by Bristal Waldera
