The Center for Rural Affairs will host a Food + Art Conference: Growing Rural Businesses and Communities from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in Pender.

The conference will offer resources for food- and art-based businesses, and rural community or economic developers interested in developing economic opportunities around local food and arts.

Nine breakout sessions on funding, small business basics, food hubs, marketing and selling art, developing cooperatives, and community development, will be offered.

Cost is $25 until Sept. 15. After Sept. 15, registration will cost $40. Visit cfra.org/events to register.