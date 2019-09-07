Trinity Lutheran Church and School will celebrate Pastor Lindsay Watkins’ 40 years in the ministry, including 24 Years as its senior pastor Senior Pastor at Trinity, on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“I credit the supportive, and ongoing encouragement during my high school years of my hometown pastor,” Watkins said. “He even went so far as to make sure I was strongly recruited by Concordia College in Ann Arbor, Mich., and Concordia Senior College in Ft Wayne, Ind.”

Watkins was born and raised in North Miami, Fla., where he attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1971.

He attended Concordia College in Ann Arbor and Concordia Senior College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

After college, he studied at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, graduating in 1979. Watkins served as pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rushville, Ill., (1979-82); Immanuel Lutheran Church in Macomb, Ill., (1982-86); and Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in Evergreen, Colo. (1986-1988).

He also served as campus pastor at the Lutheran Student Center of Western Illinois University in Macomb, and campus pastor at Wittenberg Lutheran Chapel of the University of North Dakota from 1988 to 1995. It was in 1995 that Watkins came to Boone as Trinity Lutheran’s senior pastor.

“Work with campus ministry has always been a favorite of mine,” Watkins said. “Preaching, counseling and assisting faith growth in the midst of a university environment is uniquely challenging, as the environment is sometimes very difficult to navigate regarding issues of faith.”

“And, of course, I have many positive memories in Boone over the past 25 years,” Watkins said. “I have a very strong appreciation associated with building trust with individuals over the years and our work together that has accomplished amazing things for Trinity church and school.”

After serving in the parish for a number of years and in campus ministry, Watkins earned the Doctor of Ministry in 1993, from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis.

His graduate studies included graduate training in theology, parish administration, pastoral counseling, chemical dependence counseling, family therapy, premarital counseling, education, and evangelism. His doctoral dissertation was on pastoral premarital counseling.

Watkins’ wife, Peggy, retired from the Talented and Gifted teaching program for the Boone Middle School and the Boone High School in 2019. The couple has two daughters, Hannah and Anne, and one grandchild Tobias, who lives Kansas City area.

Watkins said he loves his calling as a pastor and believes the pastoral ministry is about proclaiming Christ the Savior and His love and forgiveness, eternal life and salvation to all people.

He encourages all pastors to spend a lot of time on sermon preparation as preaching reaches the largest numbers. At the same time, staying in touch their congregation through informal connections, discussions, and behind the scenes work, is equally important, Watkins said.

“I would remind them to recognize and value that change is slow and gradual,” he said.

The public is invited to a service of thanksgiving and celebration at the church, with the service beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. Brian Licht from Risen Christ Lutheran Church in Davenport will be the guest minister. A public reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Cedar Pointe Golf Club in Boone.