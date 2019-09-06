Kevin Warth announced Wednesday he is running for the Iowa Senate in 2020. Warth, a democrat, is running in District 44, which includes Louisa and Des Moines counties, and five precincts in Muscatine County.

“I’m running for the Iowa Senate because it’s time to turn the page. We need new leadership that is solution oriented and turns away from the partisanship that has come to dominate our political discourse," said Warth in a press release. "I promise that I’ll go to Des Moines and do the work, to create solutions, and create greater opportunities for the people of Des Moines, Louisa, and Muscatine counties.”

Warth said he supports increasing the state’s investment in public K-12 schools, especially in small towns and rural areas. He believes in empowering Iowa’s teachers in the classroom and at the bargaining table. He wants to maintain affordability and fostering greater access at trade schools and two-year institutions like Southeastern Community College and Muscatine Community College. He understand this will help workers get the training and apprenticeships they need for today’s jobs.

He also believes in the importance of access to affordable health care for all Iowans, including mental health services and women’s health services.

“I’m running because I believe unbridled partisanship has become corrosive to our state, because bumper sticker politics are a poor substitute for honest dialogue, because respectful disagreement and meaningful conversation allow for compromise, and with it progress, instead of paralysis and gridlock,” said Warth. “When my dad taught me how to drive, he taught me to look to the horizon. Iowans have traditionally looked toward the horizon and left our state better for the next generation. We need legislators who are committed to working together for all Iowans, who are committed to looking toward the horizon, and to leaving Iowa better for future generations. To that end we must set aside yesterday’s hurts and grievances and with clear eyes focus on today’s challenges. It is what our fathers and grandfathers expect of us; it is what our children and grandchildren deserve from us.”

“I am happy to hear from anyone with concerns or thoughts on how to move, not only Southeast Iowa, but our whole state forward,” said Warth.

He can reached at kevinwarth4iowa@gmail.com.

Warth farms with his brother, Mark, on the family farm in rural Mediapolis. A graduate of Mediapolis High School; he attended the University of Iowa; and has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Arizona State University. His wife Sara is a graduate of Burlington High School, and is a Registered Nurse.

Other democrats that have announced their bid for the seat held by Tom Greene, a Republican from Burlington, include Tom Courtney, former State Senator and Burlington School Board member, and Rex Troute, a retired newspaperman from Burlington.

Greene, a retired pharmacist, has not announced plans to run for re-election in 2020.