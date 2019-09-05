Burlington police responded to multiple gun shots fired at about 10 p.m. in the parking lot north of Big Muddy's in Burlington.

No official word on injuries, but there were reports of victims going to Great River Medical Center for treatment.

There also were unconfirmed reports of one person being transported by ambulance and another by private vehicle.

The restaurant and bar at 701 N. Front St. closed earlier this year and the vacant parking lot has been a frequent gathering place for people and their cars.

Police placed evidence markers in several locations in the parking lot as they investigated the incident.

This story will be updated Thursday with official details.