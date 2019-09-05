Mindy and Keith Tillotson, owners of Sports Bowl in Nevada, have just started their 29th bowling season since purchasing the local bowling alley in 1991.

Sitting on their back porch, Keith said he has one goal in mind for the current bowling season — to have all five leagues filled, as there are spots open in each league right now.

All the leagues are open to anyone age 18 and older. They have evening leagues on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, along with a seniors’ league on Thursday afternoon. The seniors’ league is flexible, in that those who go south in the winter can bowl during the time they are here and not pay when they go south.

Other leagues require a weekly commitment of just under $12-13 to belong and run from September to April.

Back in the early ’90s, there were 14 or 15 leagues bowling at the local alley. It’s part of a societal shift, but doesn’t mean that bowling can’t make a comeback in Nevada.

Mostly, the Tillotsons hear from people that they’re just too busy. “It seems that people don’t have the time to just relax anymore,” Mindy said. “People used to get together with their friends and just socialize while they bowled.”

The Tillotsons would like to see people focus on the benefits of a night away from social media and work … bowling is meant to be a fun social activity, and Nevada’s iconic bowling alley has been around providing that type of fun since it was built in 1958.

The Tillotsons bought the business from John Johnson, who hired local managers when he moved south. Keith and Mindy have always been very involved in managing the business themselves.

As the number of leagues has dipped, the two have both worked jobs to be able to keep the alley going. Keith is a full-time worker for the city’s Parks and Recreation department; Mindy works full-time for a company called CDL Now, and she also does lots of sewing and embroidery projects for customers. She got into the embroidery work years ago, she recalled, as a way to help make more income for the bowling business by putting names on bowling shirts and such. Now she’ll take on all kinds of projects to bring in revenue.

Another thing they’ve done to keep revenue flowing as much as possible is adding to their food offerings. Mindy loves to cook at Sports Bowl. She makes some incredibly healthy things, with fresh produce from Lee’s Greens. “I make homemade pizzas and things that are very good and very healthy,” she said, noting that she loves cooking for others. “And I can also make the unhealthy stuff,” she laughed.

As they get up in age, the Tillotsons admit that they may not have the bowling alley much longer. Their plans to hand it down to a family member have not worked out, so “we’re looking for someone else to pass the baton to. We truly want the business to stay intact. That’s what we’ve put our hearts and soul into for so many years,” Mindy said.

When Keith thinks about his favorite memories of running the bowling alley, he talks about the kids and taking high school teams to the state championships. ““Just seeing how happy they were when they won,” Keith said, is a great memory.

Sports Bowl had four high school boys’ teams and one girls’ team that won the state title. Bowling is still offered for Iowa high school kids, Keith said, but the state program has been revamped since its earlier years.

“We had 100 kids in leagues on Fridays and Saturdays,” Mindy said. But youth involvement in bowling in Nevada has changed, too.

“This is the first year we won’t have a youth program,” Keith said, noting that they didn’t have enough kids sign up to make a team.

There are many great reasons for kids and adults to bowl. Probably the most important benefit is socialization, the Tillotsons agree. Nevada’s history included bowling even before the present alley was built. There used to be an alley in the main street area, Keith said. His dad worked at the older one as a pinsetter.

The Tillotsons hope this story will get people to start talking and thinking about trying bowling this year, so maybe Keith’s goal of filling up the five leagues can be met. Maybe businesses will talk it over and sponsor a team or two. Maybe people will consider renting the bowling alley for a private party, business holiday party or for kids’ birthday parties.

Mindy leaves people with a closing thought. “You can go to Ames and they have 10 pins just like we do. But in Nevada, you actually get to hear all the people you’re bowling with (because there aren’t other games and activities going on). This bowling alley is just for you. You won’t get that kind of atmosphere anywhere else.”

For more information on leagues and open bowling opportunities, call Sports Bowl at 515-382-2500 or message Sports Bowl on Facebook.