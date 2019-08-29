The Iowa Beef Industry Council (IBIC) is excited to welcome Casey Allison of Nevada as our new Director of Industry Relations. Allison will be working closely with beef farmers in and around Iowa as well as key industry leaders to share the value of the beef checkoff investment.

IBIC Chairman Janine Moore comments, “Leading the efforts in the Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) program in Iowa, alongside Iowa State University Extension Beef Center, will continue to be an important aspect. Additionally, establishing relationships with industry professionals, livestock markets and other key stakeholders will be critical. We welcome Casey and have observed her effectiveness serving cattle producers across the state and look forward to her efforts working on behalf of national and state checkoff programs.”

Allison grew up on a diversified grain and livestock operation. She pursued a degree in Animal Science from Iowa State University where she graduated in 2014. Initially, she worked for Tyson Fresh Meats in the hog procurement division. Most recently she served as the Eastern Iowa Membership Coordinator for the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA). Still active on the family farm, she recently relocated back to Central Iowa. Allison and her boyfriend, Brandon, raise registered Simmental seedstock.

Allison, who joined the Iowa Beef Industry Council staff on Monday, Aug. 19, is enthusiastic about carrying on her work in the beef business and expressed, “I am elated to work alongside Iowa cattlemen as we move the needle forward across the supply chain to increase demand for beef. This is a unique opportunity to build upon the relationships and people I met with ICA and team up with IBIC staff to widen the breadth of influence with the state and national checkoff.”

“Casey brings not only an experienced skill set in agriculture but a true passion for the beef industry to serve our producers,” comments Chris Freland, Executive Director of IBIC. “Having Casey working as part of our team with her robust beef background and relationship management experience to advance programming throughout the state of Iowa will be valuable.”

Casey Allison can be reached at the Iowa Beef Industry Council or via email at casey@iabeef.org.