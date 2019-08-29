Five-year-old Leo Albers of Nevada was all smiles getting into the driver’s seat of a 1990 BMY 5-ton, which was the “tow motor” for the Military Vehicle Preservation Association’s 100th Anniversary Convoy that made a stop in Nevada on Saturday morning, and then took part in the annual Lincoln Highway Days parade.

“It was cool that the seat rises,” said Albers.

The BMY 5-ton is owned by Bernie Field of Byfield, Mass., who said he had been through Iowa before with a military convoy in 2009. “I drove a ‘52 Willy’s Army Jeep (then),” he said.

Tired of sleeping in tents during previous convoys, Field and his wife, Sheila, were happy to show off the back of their 5-ton, which they fitted with modern-day “camper style” amenities — a soft bed, kitchenette and bathroom.

Sharing their vehicle on the stops they make is one of the things the Fields and others on the convoy love most about the journey. They can’t say enough about the joy of interacting with people they meet. “There are very generous people in the towns we go through,” Sheila said. “Many of them provide us things … that’s the type of people we run into.”

John Elwell, of West Newbury, Mass., said, “being with the people and being together” (with other military vehicle enthusiasts) is his favorite thing about participating. “This is my fourth convoy,” he said, adding that he owns a small farm now and before that was a high school principal.

The convoy is really all about the people for Elwell. “To me, it epitomizes the true spirit of America. We need that (feeling about America) more and more, because we get too divided,” he said.

Elwell and Fields just happen to be “coffee buddies” with the cousin of Dave Toot of Nevada. Toot and his wife, Karen, said they’d read about the convoy coming through town, and then Dave’s cousin called and said he had two “coffee buddies” coming through Nevada. The Toots had to see if they could connect, and they did, even posing for a picture with Elwell and Bernie and Sheila Field.

Gil Snyder of Green Bay, Wis., was finding that the trip through Story County brought back memories of his college days. In 1978, he graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in electrical engineering. Now, the Council Bluffs native is driving an M-37 three-quarter-ton truck as part of the historic MVPA tour across the country.

One of the most interesting drivers in the convoy was Peter Haigh, who had come all the way from Pukekohe, New Zealand, to participate.

Haigh was driving a Vietnam War-era M151 that he’d purchased in Houston, Texas. This was his third time traveling in a military vehicle convoy.

“I just love the experience,” he said of being part of the convoy. “I’ve always loved the history of military vehicles, ever since I was very young. My father had an old World War II military truck.”

The convoy is an experience like no other, he continued. “It’s really all the people that are involved in it, and,” he chided, “it’s 35 days of continuous eating.”

The best thing Haigh had eaten so far on the transcontinental journey, he said, was pork chops, which he had right here in Iowa, in the little town of London.

It was the New Zealander’s first time ever in Iowa. “There’s a lot of corn, but it’s a very beautiful state. I’m very impressed with how people look after their properties and houses. I’d never been to Iowa before, but I’m loving every minute of it.”

Jack Burkes of Midland, Texas, and Dan Seaborg, of Truckee, Calif., were visiting by a Vietnam-era ambulance, a 1968 M-725.

Burkes said he loves being in the convoy because “we’re a family, brothers… I’ve heard stories that will make you cry and make you laugh,” he said.

Seaborg shared a poem that captures the spirit of the convoy (see him on a video on the Nevada Journal Facebook page), and he emphasized that history is a huge part of why the convoys are done. It’s to pay tribute to the many veterans who served, as one can see by the memorial plaques on many of the vehicles, and it’s about the vehicles and their part in history. “These vehicles were veterans too.”