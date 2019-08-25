A good dining out experience can't be had with just good food — it's an all-around adventure that includes the restaurant itself, and its ambiance and employees.

Wingstop manager and co-owner Brandon Mosley rates three things as top concerns for any eatery.

"I want to make sure that every time people come in, they get the best customer service and the cleanest restaurant," Mosley said. "My holy trinity — I preach this to my employees — is customer service, food quality and cleanliness. If you've got those three, you're living on Easy Street."

Iowa's fourth Wingstop location is in Burlington at 2750 Mount Pleasant St., right next door to Billy Sims Barbecue, which Mosley and his business partner Jeremy Music also own.

The Burlington location has been open just one month; Mosley said he's pleased with the store's traffic so far.

"We're getting a great response here in Burlington," he said.

Mosley and Music opened their first Wingstop franchise in Cedar Rapids a year ago; the other two Iowa stores are in Ames and Des Moines and owned by former Iowa State quarterback Seneca Wallace. Wallace went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers.

Wingstop Inc. is a chain of nostalgic, aviation-themed restaurants specializing in chicken wings. Wingstop locations are decorated following a pre-WWII aviation theme. The restaurant chain began as a small, buffalo-style wing joint in 1994 in Garland, Texas, and began offering franchises in 1998. Today there are more than 1,250 restaurants open across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Mosley has the customer service hand down pat.

"I'm a people person. I'm a talker. I was raised by my grandparents to be a giving person: It's better to give than receive, helping other people, taking care of others. I brought that into adulthood, and my restaurants," the 39-year-old father of two said. "I found my niche in restaurants because it's one-on-one with people. I can make their lives enjoyable by giving them food."

That goes for Mosley's employees as well.

"I enjoy building a team, starting from ground zero," he said. "That's what I love most: Customer service and interacting with other people."

Mosley and Music won awards for customer service with their Burlington Billy Sims location after just six and a half months in business.

The pair was finalizing a location for a Billy Sims shop in Cedar Rapids when they were invited to try the wings at the local Wingstop.

"We ate there and thought, 'These are phenomenal wings.' We talked to the company and at that point, Iowa wasn't an open market," Mosley said.

A year later, the Cedar Rapids Wingstop owner came into Billy Sims; Mosley texted Music, who replied, "Ask him if he wants to sell." The man did, and Mosley and Music took over that store last July.

Burlington's Wingstop menu is simple: wings — bone-in or boneless — fries and a few sides. And soft drinks.

"We're family-oriented — that's why we don't sell alcohol," Mosley said. "People think we're the bigger place down the road that sells beer."

The wings come in about a dozen flavors, ranging from the citrus-y Hawaiian all the way to the sweat- and tears-inducing Atomic, with blends such as Spicy Korean Q, Garlic Parmesan and Mango Habanero holding individual rungs on the heat ladder.

"We have a really good product, and if you want wings to go home for the game, we've got you covered," Mosley said.

He said about 70 percent of their business is carryout.

"Wingstop does really well as an online ordering restaurant: We're one of the top companies opening with such a high percentage of online ordering," he said. "It takes months to build up an online ordering clientele, but we opened at 40% online ordering, which is unheard of."

As far as cleanliness goes, Wingstop is spotless.

And yes, Mosley eats there.

Mosley grew up outside Fort Wayne, Indiana, and lived with his grandparents until he was 15 years old, when he moved to Decatur, Illinois to live with his older brother. He got into the restaurant business there with Carlos O'Kelly's, managing stores in Decatur and Springfield before moving to Burlington in 2006, where he was kitchen manager until 2010. The company promoted him to general manager in Davenport and five months later, decided to cut back and Mosley was out of a job.

But he's glad to be back in Burlington.

"I didn't like it at first. But then I met my wife, we had our first child here," he said. "We moved back to Illinois after closing down Davenport, but we realized this area is home. It's a better place to raise our kids. There are more things to offer than Decatur and Springfield, where you don't know your neighbors."

He acknowledged that there are plenty of other wing-concept places — such as the one selling beer up the road from Wingstop.

"We believed in Wingstop. It's the company we wanted to bring into Burlington," he said. "We're locally owned, a couple of guys you see every day when you go to the post office, to Hy-Vee, at the ball game."

Mosley said customer service and community go hand-in-hand.

"You're not going to want to go someplace where you're not treated well," he said. "That's why I like Burlington and living here: People aren't afraid to let you know when you're doing great, and they're not afraid to let you know when there's stuff to improve on. As a business owner, we want to hear that."

To make his point, Mosley served up an order of Korean wings and the company's trademark seasoned fries.

Delicious.

Wingstop is located on the south side of City Center shopping center located at 2750 Mount Pleasant Street. Eat in or order online at Wingstop.com for pick-up or delivery. (319) 409-9464.