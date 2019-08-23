Now that the heavy rains of a few months ago are a dim memory, it is time to make sure newly planted trees are properly cared for. And that means adequate water.

Steve Hoyer, a former landscaper from Salem, said most people water outdoor plants too often and too little. He said to water new trees only once a week, and give them a lot of water.

“To do the plant any good, the water needs to reach the very ends of the fine roots, also known as the 'root hairs,'” said Hoyer. “Think of their root system as analogous to our own circulatory system, which narrows down to the capillaries, where actual absorption and exchange takes place. The hair roots are where the plant needs to have water.

“Also realize that if the ground is dry, as it has been recently, the water needs to be introduced slowly, so that it has time to soak into the ground instead of running off over a larger surface”.

Some people worry more about staking a tree than they do about correct watering, he noted. Plants grow to the sun, so a tree will naturally grow straight. Winds may make a tree “bend” temporarily, but that will correct itself over time. Over staking prevents the tree from developing a strong trunk that will support the tree as it matures.

Another method recommended by the DNR is to put three stakes, each about 6-feet high in a triangle about a foot away from the tree, and then use flexible material ― such as nylon hosiery ― to connect the trunk to the stake. This way the tree will have support, but the support won’t bind the tree, or act as a crutch that would interfere with proper development. If you do decide to stake a tree, it should be removed after the second year.

Another common misunderstanding is about mulching, which if done incorrectly will do more harm than good. Mulching is complicated, but can be useful to avoid mower damage to the tree or for other reasons. If you do mulch, make sure the mulch is not directly against the trunk of the tree, where it can provide a home for insects and animals that might cause damage, as well as keep the trunk damp and subject to rot.

According to Lisa Louck, Southeast Iowa District Forester, our understanding of best tree management practices, from the way we plant a tree, to maintenance and repair of injuries, has changed dramatically during the past few decades. For the most recent information on these or other questions, contact the local DNR office, or go online to DNR/Conservation/Forestry/Urban-Forestry/Resources-and-Links.