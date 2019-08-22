It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

8-5-19

Theft: The Car Store of Adel reported a theft in the 500 block on Nile Kinnick Dr. N. Item recovered.

Arrest: A 56 year old female Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1400 block of Rapids St. Items estimated at $308.

8-6-19

Arrest: A 59 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault with bodily injury.

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling southbound in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Vehicle two turned westbound, striking vehicle one. Damages estimated at $7,000.

8-8-19

Arrest: A 27 year old female Cerritos, California resident was arrested for assault.

Arrest: A 26 year old Cerritos, California resident was arrested for assault.

Arrest: A 41 year old female DeSoto resident was arrested for assault.

Arrest: A 19 year old male Adel resident was arrested for assault.

Arrest: A 40 year old female Redfield resident was arrested for assault.

Arrest: A 15 year old female juvenilewas arrested for assault.

8-9-19

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling southbound in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S and stopped when vehicle two a struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $700.

8-10-19

Accident: Vehicle one was traveling westbound in the1100 block of Greene St. An ATV struck the rear of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $250.

8-11-19

Accident: A vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Greene St. when it was struck by an unknown vehicle. Damages estimated at $150.