Local, 29-year-old Carrie L. Galvan, has announced her candidacy for the At-Large seat on the Boone City Council this November.

Galvan, who’s father, Darrel Wubben was elected to fill a vacancy on the Tintonka City Council in 1998 for four years as the result of a special election has taught her the impact of a councilmember on the pubic.

She says watching her father make meaningful improvements through his position on the Council shaped her ways at a young age and stuck with her for many years.

The desire to better the community has always been a proponent to her ideology and that’s something she’s always wanted to do—even from a young age.

“My friends would tell me when I was younger that they thought I had great ideas,” Galvan said. “Little did they know, I actually really wanted to.”

“But I was only 17.”

From age 17 to the present, she’s lived a lot of life.

Carrie graduated from Simpson College with a degree in biology and religion and will complete her Master of Business Analytics degree from Iowa State University this spring.

She is also currently employed by 340Basics, a software company that provides pharmaceutical program management solutions to hospitals and clinics across the nation.

She lives in Boone with her husband, Joseph, and their three dogs. Carrie is originally from Titonka, a small rural town in northern Iowa and Joseph was born and raised in Boone.

According to Carrie, now that life has slowed down and she’s in a comfortable position, she believes this is the time for her to pursue the Council seat.

If she wins, one of her main objectives she wants to focus on first is addressing the City of Boone’s taxes.

“Since moving to Boone, I’ve noticed the shift in taxes, mostly by them being raised,” she said. “But why are they being raised and what are they going to?”

If she earns herself the At-Large position, Carrie believes that reviewing every component to the tax system in Boone and laying it where the citizen’s dollar is being used in an easily digestible format is essential.

“As a member of the City Council I believe we need to be as transparent as possible when addressing where the money from our taxes is going.”

By researching and formatting this for anyone in Boone to understand will provide more transparency and that is one of her major focuses moving forward as she campaigns—transparency to the public.

Carrie’s other main reasons for running are centered around community preservation and enhancement.

By being as transparent as possible, Galvan believes this is attainable.

Anyone who know’s Carrie would know that she enjoys classic cars, gardening and putting her skills and knowledge to work for our community through volunteer service.

She has served on the board of directors for the State Science and Technology Fair of Iowa since 2009.

During her tenure at the Boone County Hospital she served on the Pharmacy Services Committee for 340B Health, the leading national advocate & resource for hospitals that serve their communities by participating in the 340B drug pricing program.

She seeks to bridge the gap between local government and the community by increasing transparency and communication. Carrie feels strongly about supporting Boone’s parks, library and hospital.

These are amenities which all improve residents’ quality of life. Another important focus will be economic development in Boone.

Carrie looks forward to partnering with local organizations to figure out which businesses can and will be supported by the Boone community.

Get to know Carrie during one of her fundraising events in the Boone Historical Society basement where she will be hosting a canning event. Carrie believes preservation is important, so bring your canning essentials and join her as she pushes to preseve the City of Boone as well as some fruits and vegetables!

The event is this Sunday, August 25, in the Boone Historical Society basement from 9:00-5:00 pm.