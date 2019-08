The Nevada and Collins-Maxwell Scout Troop 128 is planning a High Adventure trip to the Northern Tier July 2020.

To help support this big trip, the Scouts are hosting a fundraiser garage sale at 110 I Ave, Nevada, this Friday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24, after the parade until 4 p.m. Please stop in and help these local youth raise the funds needed for their high adventure!