This is the second robbery at a Gasland location in Burlington this month.

An arrest was made Monday in the robbery early Sunday of a convenience store. A second suspect is still at large.

Anthony Leavele Adams, 26, of Chicago, was arrested on multiple charges related to an August 5, 2019 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1003 Summer Street and the August 18, 2019 armed robbery of the Gasland located at 1703 Mt. Pleasant Street according to a statement released by the Burlington Police Department Monday night. A firearm has been confiscated and additional arrests are pending.

Adams is being held at the Des Moines County jail on no bond pending a court appearance.

He is charged with two counts of robbery in the first-degree, a Class B Felony, two counts of firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer said in a press release issued earlier Monday that officers were dispatched at about 2:51 a.m. Sunday to Gasland at 1703 Mount Pleasant St.

Officers “determined through witness statements and video surveillance that two black males had entered the store armed with a handgun,” Schaefer said. “Once inside of the store the suspects demanded cash and both left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Schaefer said no one was injured in the holdup.

Still shots from surveillance footage of Sunday’s robbery provided by police to the media show that the robbers each are dressed in black and wearing black hats. Their faces are uncovered and can be seen pretty clearly.

One robber was wearing a black T-shirt and head covering. One of the men has a red shirt or scarf draped around the back of his neck and he is wearing a baseball cap with a Nike logo. His long-sleeved black shirt with three white stripes down each arm appears similar to a shirt a suspect is shown wearing in video surveillance footage of an early morning armed robbery Aug. 5 at another Gasland, at 1003 Summer St. Police continue to investigate that robbery.

Suspects in the Aug. 5 robbery also were two black males who were wearing black clothing and hats. The men’s faces were not covered and they used a handgun to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information pertaining to either robbery is asked to call Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835. A tip to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.