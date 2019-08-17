The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and dozens of law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska have started the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign as part of a nationwide effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.



The effort closes out NSP’s annual “100 Days of Summer” initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year. Since Memorial Day weekend, troopers have removed nearly 300 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads.



“This has been a busy summer across our state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Through drunk and drugged driving enforcement, our troopers work to make Nebraska roads safer for everyone. Our troopers also provide valuable educational programs for young drivers year-round to start them on the path to safe driving.”



The annual enforcement campaign runs from Friday, August 16 through Monday, September 2. Troopers will perform high visibility patrols, vehicle checks, and other enforcement measures throughout the operation.



“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,850 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. Last year, 33 percent of Nebraska’s fatal crashes involved alcohol, an increase from 30 percent in 2017.