Burlington’s Oak Street Baptist Church’s annual Take Away Hunger concert is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 1303 Oak St.

Local talent includes piano, saxophone, violin, and flute music as well as vocal solos, piano and organ duets and a mixed sextet.

The concert will feature the following students: Kaitlyn, Hunter and Ryder Brookhiser, Lincoln Minard, Nehemiah Chancellor, Colton Zurmuehlen, Alexis Roessler, Kennedy Ritter, Liberty Johnson, Landon Steemer, Nicole Williams, Nenyo Lotegeluaki, Narissio Lotegeluaki, Meadow VanZee, Mikaela Torrence, Tommy Weir, Josephine Blazic, Alayna, Lauren and Anna McDowell and Subrahmanyam Mullangi.

All proceeds from a free-will offering will benefit Take Away Hunger. The meals will be packaged locally at Messiah Lutheran Church by the concert performers and other volunteers.

In 2003, Brighton residents Don and Sandee Fields learned of the missions-based program Kids Against Hunger and started a quickly-growing and expanding packaging and distribution center in Southeast Iowa. The operation now includes 17 food packaging locations, 13 that the Fields oversee.

In the 2018-19 year, the regional program provided more than 1,700,000 meals used for aid in Iowa, areas with national disasters and other countries. The organization can provide 2,160 meals from $540 in contributions.