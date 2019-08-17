Saturday's parade for the watermelon festival in Montrose packed the small town of 860 people with at least twice that many folks. Parade floats and onlookers gathered on Main Street for the annual event. From marching bands to horses and local businesses to parents and children, excitement buzzed the air.
Parade winners
FLOATS:
1st place: Central Lee Baseball Team
2nd place: Casey's
KIDS/SCHOOL
1st place: Watermelon Kisses
2nd place: Weirather Kids
CARS/ TRUCKS
1st Place: Ron Rockhold
2nd Place: Marshal Grimsley
TRACTOR
1st Place: Farmall
GOLF CART/SIDE BY SIDE:
1st place: Watermelon
2nd place: Trendy Looks