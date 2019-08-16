It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Aug. 5

Accident: Officers responded to the McDonald’s parking lot for a report of a two accident. No injuries occurred as a result of collision, Photos were taken.

Aug. 7

Arrest: A 23 year old male Perry resident was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 9

Officers responded to the 1800 block of W 4th on a verbal domestic situation.

Aug. 10

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Otley on a report of a domestic situation.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Willis Ave. on a report of an assault involving juveniles. No arrests.

Arrest: A 15 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with interference with official acts, operate a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of drug paraphernalia and eluding.

Aug. 11

Officers responded to the area of W 5th and North on a report of an assault.

Arrest: A 16 year old male from Perry was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily injury and willful injury.

Aug. 12

Officers were responded to the 300 block of Pattee on a complaint of harassment.

Aug. 13

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Otley on a report of a domestic situation. Situation calmed.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of W 8th on a report of a verbal domestic.