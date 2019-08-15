Nevada is one of few schools across the U.S. that celebrates its high school graduates through the Alumni Association Banquet. For 142 years, Nevada alumni have come together to see old friends, with memories and life stories as the main focus of conversation. There were more than 200 alumni and guests at the 2019 banquet this year in June.

The banquet committee officers are already making plans for the 143th event on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The NHS class of 2020 will be honored, along with all reunion classes.

Officers for the 143rd Alumni Banquet are: President Sherry Myers Bullock, class of 1964; Secretary Linda Carsrud Griffith, class of 1962 and Dianna White Haley, class of 1963. There is a Facebook group, Nevada Alumni Association, that any NHS graduate can join to get information or ask for help in planning a reunion or to join the committee. You can also email the committee at NevadaAlumni.slb@yahoo.com.

Celebrating the community of Nevada and the achievements of NHS graduates is why we gather annually to share memories and a meal with those we grew up with. One classmate said it like this, “I come back because I grew up here, and there are so many good memories here. The banquet gives me the chance to see teachers, business owners, parents and siblings of my friends. It’s fun to see how Nevada has grown, too.”