Boys & Girls Club of Nevada will hold a BGC 105 Benefit Breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 7-8 a.m. at Gatherings in Nevada. The suggested donation for those attending is $105.

Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Nevada, the breakfast will include a short program and it is a way to raise funds to support the local program that will be serving middle school-age kids in Nevada for the second straight school year.

Also coming up for Boys & Girls Club of Nevada is an “Open House for Community and Parents” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 4:30-6 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Nevada is located at Central Presbyterian Church, 932 Fifth St. At the open house, attendees can learn about club programming, receive a tour and register their child.

Boys & Girls Club of Nevada is a drop-in, after-school and summer program for youth in fifth through eighth grades. The club is open Monday through Friday after school until 6 p.m. Programming includes academic support, a cooking club, STEM club, career exploration, field trips and more. Transportation home is available if necessary. The program cost is $25 for a school-year membership, $50 for summer membership, and membership includes children receiving a snack during the school-year program, and a meal and snack during the summer program.

Contact Program Director Shelby Brewer at sbrewer@bgcstorycounty.org or visit our website at bgcstorycounty.org for more information or to register children if you can’t attend the open house.

School-year programming begins Tuesday, Sept. 3.