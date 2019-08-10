Burlington Police Department responded to multiple gun shots fired at a vehicle at 9:40 p.m. Friday in Dankwardt Park.

According to Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer officers determined in excess of twenty rounds were fired from a handgun at the vehicle occupied by an adult male, an adult female, and three children just west of the Skate Park on the service road leading to the Park Shelter House.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire. The occupants of the vehicle were treated and released from Great River Medical Center for minor injuries from broken glass.

The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and have completed a neighborhood canvass of the area. Additionally, anyone who lives in the immediate vicinity of Dankwardt Park that has surveillance cameras is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division. Detectives also would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the call.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835 or the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366.