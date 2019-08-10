A Boone woman scratched off a lottery ticket her son purchased for her and won a $100,000 prize.

“I’m still very shaken, very excited,” Terry Dennis, 72, told officials on Thursday as she claimed her “Diamond 9s” top prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “(I) never, never, envisioned ever winning this much money.”

Dennis won the eighth and final top prize available in the scratch game. It came on a ticket purchased by her son, Troy, who took her out for coffee that morning. They stopped at L & M Gas & Grocery, 320 W. Mamie Eisenhower Ave. in Boone.

“He came out with tickets and handed me a ticket,” Dennis said. “I scratched it, and it was a $100,000 winner. I just couldn’t believe it. I was just ecstatic. He ran in the store and gave the girl a big hug for selling him the ticket, and then we just took off and came down here to cash it.”

Dennis said she has no immediate plans to spend her winnings.