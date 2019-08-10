Thousands crowded West Point's town square Saturday for the 5K and 10K Run/walk, Pee Wee pull, kid's water fight, carnival, bathtub race and all of the free sweet corn you could put in your belly during the 67th Annual Sweet Corn Fest with the theme "Livin' in Cob Heaven."

Children dressed in swim attire enjoyed the water fight sponsored by the West Point volunteer fire department. The crowd occasionally participated in the wetness when they got squirted from the two hoses during errant aims by the youngsters. It was laughs and giggles in the fun competition.

Dozens of vendors from clothing, jewelry, window decals, crafts to anything you'd expect to see at a small town fair, crowded under the shade of their pop up tents. The visitors flocked to the square to take in the sales and food. Dog lovers and their four legged friends socialized with children and other dogs. People young and old, from near and far enjoyed the sights and smells of the festival and even the sound of Andy and the Decades.

The corn was sweet, the lemonade was sour and the quality time with family and friends will be what is remember. The festival comes to a close today, but plenty of corn remain and more fun is planned.

The corn and chicken will be served from 11 a.m. until they run out, carnival from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. The parade will snake through town beginning at noon and the mini-garden tractor pull registration begins at 1 p.m. with pulls starting at 2 p.m.