Ben Anderson of Run Networks will be the featured speaker at this week's Perk-Up Thursday Coffee at Southeast Community College.
The coffee will start at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 8) at the SCC Entrepreneurship Center, 285 S. 68th St. Pl.
Ben Anderson of Run Networks will be the featured speaker at this week's Perk-Up Thursday Coffee at Southeast Community College.
The coffee will start at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Aug. 8) at the SCC Entrepreneurship Center, 285 S. 68th St. Pl.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.