Ana DiSpirito, a volunteer for Rummage RAMPage, helps Iowa State University students Justin Kuennen and Logan Taylor load a sofa into the back of a truck late Friday afternoon. Rummage RAMPage is a community sale designed to keep reusable items out of the waste stream while raising money for nonprofit agencies. Today is the last day of the sale, and all items are half-priced from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to clear remaining items from the ramp. All sales are cash only and no drop-offs will be accepted. Photos by Kylee Mullen/Ames Tribune