Shots fired at Seventh and Iowa streets around noon Saturday

Shots were fired from a moving vehicle just after noon Saturday at the intersection of Seventh and Iowa streets in Burlington's North Hill neighborhood.

Burlington Police were seeking a white SUV observed at the scene of the shooting. Also being sought are two black men who may have been the intended targets of the gunfire.

Five shots were reported, with casings marked on the pavement, both in and west of the intersection.

On neighborhood security camera footage shown to The Hawk Eye, the SUV is seen in one view driving on Iowa Street. In another angle, the two men, who appeared to be in their teens or 20s, were walking southbound on North Seventh Street approaching Iowa Street. As the pair were crossing Iowa, they turned around and quickly went back in the direction they had just come from.

As the footage continues, the men are shown again approaching Iowa Street. Just as they men step out of the cameras' view, the SUV returns to the picture, going westbound on Iowa at Seventh. In one view, a U.S. Postal Service carrier who was making her delivery at the moment is seen reacting to the gunshots, while in another, the two men are seen running north again on Seventh Street.

Police arrived soon afterward. No one was injured at the scene, and there was no immediate word of damage to property.

It was the second drive-by shooting in a month in the North Hill neighborhood. Shots were fired June 27 at Eighth and Franklin streets, one block south and west from Saturday's shooting, in which homes, a parked SUV and a man who exchanged gunfire with people who fired from a passing vehicle were hit by bullets.

No arrests have been made, although police said they had identified the three individuals involved. The man who was shot was treated for his injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.