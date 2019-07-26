The Little Tuggers Pedal Tractor Pull was held in the FirstBank Drive-thru July 13 at GermanFest 2019. Sixty five children aged 4-11 participated in the fun competition. The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School FFA students assisted with running the event and setting up the tractors for each child.

Those who placed in the top three of each division can compete in the State Pedal Pull Competition at the Nebraska State Fair and received free fair admission for that day. The winners are listed below:

Four year old boys: Grady Wiebusch 1st, Bodie Janssen 2nd , Maverick Hrabik 3rd. Four year old girls: Kennady Jording.

Five year old boys: Truman Reisdorff 1st, Sawyer Welter 2nd, Baker 3rd. Five year old girls: Jentei Masen 1st, Bridget Sueper 2nd, Lana Sueper 3rd. Six year old boys: Maverick Meints 1st, Everett Sueper 2nd, Tyson Wiebusch 3rd. Six year old girls: Maera Royal 1st, Audrina Scott 2nd, Oakley Janssen 3rd. Seven year old boys: Charlie Simon 1st, Irvin Royal 2nd, Gage Seelhoff 3rd. Seven year old girls: Keira Betts 1st, Brittney Pfeiffer 2nd.

Eight year old boys: Garret Bates 1st, Wyatt Stone 2nd, and Jett Stubbendick 3rd. Eight year old girls: Emry Pollard 1st, Joslyn Pfeiffer 2nd, SeeJay Tisdel 3rd. Nine year old boys: Hudson Johns 1st, Treton Dowding 2nd. Nine year old girls: Morgan Stone 1st, Laci Neemann 2nd, Bryn Boitnott 3rd.

Ten year old boys: Will Simon 1st, Wyatt Higgins 2nd.

Ten year old girls: Kendra Betts 1st. Eleven year old boys: Addison Johns 1st, Kyle Cavanaugh 2nd, Peyton DeMello 3rd. Eleven year old girls: Addison Bates 1st.