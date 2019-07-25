Roxanne Sebek’s skills evolved through the changes at her job. She encountered adversity and demonstrated longevity.

She didn’t grow weary.

On May 31, Sebek completed her work at the Marnie Simon school in Hamburg, bringing a close to a career with the school district dating back to March of 1989. In the weeks that have followed, Sebek’s thoughts have not been far from her school and the kids and the new year.

She wonders if everything will be alright. She wants to make sure that nothing gets misses.

And she knows that, she herself, will be doing the missing when it comes time for the first day of school and she’s not there to greet the kids back on what might be the most exciting school day—when it’s all new and fresh.

Sebek had her start in the Hamburg school system 30-plus years ago when she began a two and a half to three year stint at the high school building.

When she took over her position, Sebek said receptionist meant a lot of what people might think it would mean—answer the phone, take messages and flag people down who others were trying to find.

Reorganization of the office work then sent Sebek from the high school to the elementary school.

There would be a lot more change ahead.

With a high rate of turnover in administrators, Sebek took more things on and learned. She became much more than a receptionist. And she was alright with that.

“There was always change,” she said of her work. “The job evolved so much from when I first started to when I left.”

In addition to the changes at work, there were changes in the school system.

Hamburg shared sports a number of seasons with Sidney under the banner of the Southwest Raiders.

The school would later whole grade share with Farragut. That arrangement broke up and Hamburg made the decision to close its high school and keep its K-8 program.

Last spring, the school’s administration approached the state of Iowa in the hopes of getting the high school back—something that, had it happened, might have led to Sebek reconsidering her choice to leave.

Considering was all that Sebek did through the course of the school year.

She had the thought of leaving but had thoughts of staying as well.

She says she avoided making the decision until late, and, at long last the draw of retirement was too much.

Sebek said the feeling will be different when school is in session and she is not there to help.

“I will so miss the first day of school. I love seeing the kids coming back,” she said. “I have to put it out of my mind.”

Someone new will take on Sebek’s role and she hopes they’ll enjoy it as much as she did.

For now, Sebek will keep her mind busy figuring out the same thing many Hamburg folks are figuring out—how to move on after the flood of 2019.

Sebek’s home was damaged by flood water, although not nearly as badly as some homes.

It’s still a bit of a mess, however. And that bothers her. She wants to get back to a form of normal.



Sebek can seek the Hesco flood barriers down the middle of town from her house, so she knows that feeling of normal might be a ways away.

It’s a day at a time.

And, eventually, the recovery will be made and the trauma of the flood will fade.

After that, Sebek said she might seek a new challenge. She loves to cook and she thinks she might enjoy running a restrurant or maybe a food truck.

It’s never easy to leave something you love and move in a new direction, but she vows that she’ll get it done.

As for the kids and the teachers at the school, they’ll definitely will miss having Sebek with them this fall. Moving forward will be hard. You don’t just replace 30 years of caring and know how in a few months.

And they won’t try to do that.



Bio Blast

Roxanne has been married to her husband Kenny for 31 years. The two started new jobs about the same time 30 years ago with Roxanne starting at the school and Kenny starting at ConAgra.

The couple has two grown children—Hannah and Kyle.

Both are graduates of Hamburg High School. Kyle was a member of the last graduating class.