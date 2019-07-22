Syracuse Area Health is excited to announce that Lindsey Elder, APRN, will soon be joining Janae Dudgeon, MD, at the Syracuse Area Health Weeping Water Clinic.



Lindsey will see patients at the Weeping Water Clinic on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while continuing to see patients at the Syracuse Clinic on Wednesday.



Lindsey joined the Syracuse Area Health Team in 2016 and she resides with her family in Louisville. Lindsey is excited to join Dr. Dudgeon at the Weeping Water Clinic on a regular basis.



With the recent resignation of Melissa Tompkins, PA-C, Lindsey Elder will begin her practice at the Weeping Water Clinic located at 204 N. Randolph in Weeping Water later this year.



Lindsey received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nebraska Methodist College, received her APRN from Clarkson College, is a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is also an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant.



Janae Dudgeon, MD will see patients in Weeping Water on Monday and Wednesday while seeing patients in Syracuse on Tuesday and Friday. Dr. Dudgeon joined Syracuse Area Health in 2017. She earned her biology degree at Wayne State College and attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center where she earned her MD.



As part of these provider transitions, we are also pleased to welcome Cindy Keckler, APRN as a new provider at the Syracuse Clinic, transitioning from her current role with the Syracuse Area Health hospital.



Syracuse Area Health would like to thank Melissa Tompkins for her years of dedication to the Weeping Water and Syracuse communities and wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor.



Please call 402-267-5330 to schedule your appointment with either Janae Dudgeon or Lindsey Elder at the Weeping Water Medical Clinic or visit to www.syracuseareahealth.com to learn more about our services and providers.